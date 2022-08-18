Facebook
Traffic flowing again following vehicle extrication on I-55 near Amite

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. and responders were still on the scene about 45 minutes...
(Tangipahoa Parish Fire)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - First responders performed a vehicle extrication Thursday morning following an accident on I-55 southbound near Amite, according to information from Tangipahoa Fire Dist. No. 1.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. and responders were still on the scene about 45 minutes later as they cleared the area and got traffic flowing again.

Responders caution drivers who may be passing through the area.

