Traffic flowing again following vehicle extrication on I-55 near Amite

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - First responders performed a vehicle extrication Thursday morning following an accident on I-55 southbound near Amite, according to information from Tangipahoa Fire Dist. No. 1.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. and responders were still on the scene about 45 minutes later as they cleared the area and got traffic flowing again.

Responders caution drivers who may be passing through the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.