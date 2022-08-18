Stormy pattern gets underway today but just how much rain can we expect?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Numerous rounds of showers and t-storms are expected over the next several days as tropical moisture surging inland meets up with a stalling cold front. For today, storms will build from north-to-south through the morning, becoming fairly widespread by early afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 18 (WAFB)

The upside to the rain is that we’ll see some relief from the heat, with highs in the upper 80s for most.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for a good portion of our area. Isolated strong storms are also possible, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted area-wide.

Even as the front begins to weaken on Friday, abundant moisture and the lack of a ‘lid’ on the atmosphere will result in a continuation of the active pattern. Numerous showers and t-storms are again expected on Friday, with a potentially earlier start to the rains helping to keep highs in the mid to upper 80s. Locally heavy rain will continue to be a concern, with WPC posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for most of our area.

The soggy pattern looks to continue for the foreseeable future, with daily rain chances running 60%-70% from Sunday through much of next week. Again, the one upside is that afternoon highs will be below normal, generally topping out in the upper 80s.

As I had hinted on Wednesday, rain amounts have trended a bit higher for the next 7 days. The updated outlook from WPC shows totals averaging 2″-4″ across most of our area, with locally higher totals all but a certainty. Heavier storms on any given day will be capable of producing street flooding.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor a tropical wave near the Yucatan Peninsula this morning. Land interaction will keep it at bay for now, but development will be possible as it emerges in the southern Gulf of Mexico in the next day or so. The National Hurricane Center has development odds still listed at 30% over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop, it looks as though the track will take it toward northern Mexico and south Texas.

