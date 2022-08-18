Facebook
QB, other positions remain undecided for LSU after first scrimmage of fall camp

Brian Kelly said he still has got decisions to make about his QB, O-line, and kicker, among others, after the Tigers’ first major scrimmage of fall camp.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly said he still has got decisions to make about his quarterback, offensive line, and kicker, among others, after the Tigers’ first major scrimmage of fall camp.

What was seen from the two LSU quarterbacks early in the practice seemed to carry over into scrimmage action.

Jayden Daniels took the first snaps and was followed by Garrett Nussmeier. Both seemed to have strong days, with both getting the Tigers into the end zone.

