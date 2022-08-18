Prime Detailing La. hosting community outreach

Prairieville, La - The Grand opening of Prime Detailing La. is giving back to the community on Saturday, September 3.

The opening of Prime Detailing La. is specifically catered to giving back to the community. There will be free car washes, food, snowballs, and apparel. They will also have a live DJ, accordingly.

The community outreach will be held at 17535 Airline Hwy, from 1-6 p.m.

Individuals can also register for a car show and get the chance to win a one-time ceramic coating service valued at $1000. The second place winner winner will receive a one-time full detailing service.

Prime Detailing La. Community Outreach

Tony Huey, 23, started Prime Detailing La. with the goal of leading the way for young men and women who are interested in entrepreneurship. Huey partnered with his childhood friend, Ira Washington, after being in business two years servicing over 500 people, reportedly.

“My aspirations are to bring positivity to the community, shed light on great minds, while offering opportunities like employment,” Prime Detailing La. owner Huey said.

