Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Prime Detailing La. hosting community outreach

Prime Detailing La. Community Outreach
Prime Detailing La. Community Outreach(Cherelle Agency)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prairieville, La - The Grand opening of Prime Detailing La. is giving back to the community on Saturday, September 3.

The opening of Prime Detailing La. is specifically catered to giving back to the community. There will be free car washes, food, snowballs, and apparel. They will also have a live DJ, accordingly.

The community outreach will be held at 17535 Airline Hwy, from 1-6 p.m.

Individuals can also register for a car show and get the chance to win a one-time ceramic coating service valued at $1000. The second place winner winner will receive a one-time full detailing service.

Prime Detailing La. Community Outreach
Prime Detailing La. Community Outreach(Cherelle Agency)

Tony Huey, 23, started Prime Detailing La. with the goal of leading the way for young men and women who are interested in entrepreneurship. Huey partnered with his childhood friend, Ira Washington, after being in business two years servicing over 500 people, reportedly.

“My aspirations are to bring positivity to the community, shed light on great minds, while offering opportunities like employment,” Prime Detailing La. owner Huey said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Chimes Boutique Full Interview
A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on O’Neal Lane, in Baton Rouge.
La Weekend: Chimes Boutique
The Louisiana Department of Education is inviting students, alumni, staff and members of the...
Community invited to discuss future of Capitol High
New Girl Scouts Raspberry Rally cookie announced
New Girl Scouts cookie announced