BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags have a new head coach bringing in a new offense.

Eric Dooley and his team have been picked to win the SWAC West.

We will have a preview of the new squad called “Clawing Back the Culture.”

It can be seen Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. on WAFB, WAFB.com, WAFB smartphone app, and WAFB +.

