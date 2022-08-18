One killed in traffic crash on I-110
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16.
Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata.
The driver of the Sonata stopped on the interstate, according to a spokesman with BRPD.
The driver of the Silverado hit the back of the Sonata and its passenger, Najia Doucette, 24.
Police say the woman exited the vehicle to look for a lost item.
Authorities report Doucette died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
