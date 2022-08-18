One killed in traffic crash on I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16.

Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Sonata stopped on the interstate, according to a spokesman with BRPD.

The driver of the Silverado hit the back of the Sonata and its passenger, Najia Doucette, 24.

Police say the woman exited the vehicle to look for a lost item.

Authorities report Doucette died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

