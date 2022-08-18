Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Over $36M in state tax refunds unclaimed

The La. Dept. of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6, 2022, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed from LDR.

To claim a refund, complete and return to LDR the voucher in the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated Aug. 18, 2022. The department will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting completed vouchers by the Oct. 6 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer, and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Millions of unclaimed tax refunds in La.
Millions of unclaimed tax refunds in La.
Pictured from left to right: Cody Crouch, Kenneth Self Jr., Madison Cortez-Gomiller
LPSO detectives search for 3 fugitives at-large
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 18
Stormy pattern gets underway today but just how much rain can we expect?
One killed in traffic crash on I-110