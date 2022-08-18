LPSO detectives search for 3 fugitives at-large

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for three fugitives who remain at-large.

Cody Crouch, 32, is wanted for criminal conspiracy/simple burglary, criminal conspiracy/unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal conspiracy/theft and illegal possession of stolen things, according to authorities.

Kenneth Self Jr., 24, is wanted for criminal conspiracy/simple burglary, criminal conspiracy/unauthorized entry of a place of business and criminal conspiracy/theft.

Authorities report Madison Cortez-Gomiller, 23, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy/simple burglary, 2 cts. criminal conspiracy felony theft & criminal conspiracy/unauthorized entry of a place of business.

If you have information about the whereabouts of these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

