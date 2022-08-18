Gonzales police seek info, ID of armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a hotel over the weekend.

According to GPD, the pictured person committed an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes, which was driven by an unknown second person.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects or other information related to this case should contact Det. Burchelle at the Gonzales Police Department. You can call (255)647-9536 or report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org.

