Economic inclusion symposium brings small and large businesses together

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bringing more jobs to the greater Baton Rouge area is one of the goals of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, according to Darrell Johnson.

“It’s important for Baton Rouge and the Capital Region simply because we understand the regions and cities who really prioritize this work of economic inclusion, see an uptick in economic prosperity within the area,” Johnson said.

BRAC’s Economic Inclusion Symposium, sponsored by Dow, gave large and small business employees the chance to talk about ways to increase diversity.

“This helps to make sure that you have an inclusive environment that makes it welcoming for employees in the Baton Rouge area and others outside of the Baton Rouge area to migrate here to the Capital Region,” Johnson said.

Keynote speaker, Dow corporate director of sustainability, Eunice Heath, said the collaboration with small and large businesses at the symposium is important

“This is the conference, the first of many, I think, where we will have an opportunity to make sure that the workforce of tomorrow is prepared today,” Heath said.

Heath added choosing diversity at large corporations trickles down to communities.

“We must act now regarding inclusion and diversity, as well as equity and belonging. Where we all are not just invited to the table but invited to dance and have a voice at the table is where we will bring out all the creativity and innovation that’s going to be required to address the challenges for all of us tomorrow,” Heath said.

Congressman Troy Carter also spoke at the event and said right now Louisiana is in a unique place to bring in more jobs and people.

“We have an opportunity. We’ve got a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that historically is the largest ever to rebuild our state and having the opportunity... to be a part of the opportunity to be in the mainstream, it’s critically important,” Carter said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.