Deputies attempt to ID four people accused of stealing from sporting goods store

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four people accused of stealing.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four people accused of stealing.

According to LSPO, deputies were dispatched on Aug. 14 after a report that four unknown subjects entered a sporting goods store off of Juban Road.

According to LSPO, deputies were dispatched on Aug. 14 after a report that four unknown...
According to LSPO, deputies were dispatched on Aug. 14 after a report that four unknown subjects entered a sporting goods store off of Juban Road.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The four subjects reportedly selected assorted merchandise then entered one fitting room.

The women allegedly concealed the merchandise and allegedly exited without paying.

Authorities describe the car used to drive away as a white colored Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

