Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 18, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 18, 2022:

Grieving family members found their dead father’s belongings thrown out of his apartment. Is that legal? Chris Rosato finds out. CLICK HERE for more.

The 9Storm Team encourages you to keep the umbrella handy over the next few days. Our weathercasters have “rain likely” in their forecasts for Friday and the weekend. CLICK HERE for more.

Diversity and inclusion could be the steps to bringing more jobs to the Capital area and keeping them here. Kellie Sanchez has more on an event held to discuss this plan. CLICK HERE for more.

One lane is shut down on the Sunshine Bridge due to a structural crack. CLICK HERE for more.

A small aircraft made an emergency landing in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. CLICK HERE for more.

There are now guidelines outlining new ways to cope with chronic pain. CLICK HERE for more.

