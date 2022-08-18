Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chronic Pain Epidemic: Rethinking how it’s treated

No Prescription Medications
No Prescription Medications(Pixy.org)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - More than 50 million Americans deal with chronic pain daily. That’s one in five Americans who live with debilitating chronic pain.

In fact, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons people see their doctor. Researchers estimate that the total value of lost productivity due to chronic pain is nearly $300 billion a year! Now, guidelines are outlining new ways to cope with this all-too-common problem.

“The pain I was experiencing was very intense abdominal pain,” claims Heather Kettle.

“Just bending down, reaching forward to tie my shoes felt like someone was stabbing me in the back,” Jennifer O’Neill describes.

“Walking became difficult because I get some swelling and pain,” says Al Perex

From knee pain to back pain and all the pains in between, the UK-based National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, known as “NICE,” has recently updated its guidelines for managing chronic pain. The group recommends against starting on pain drugs like opioids.

“There have been a lot more people that have chronic pain that do have an addiction to opioids, and instead of being able to get them through prescriptions, they’re kind of going turning to the black market and some of the opioids are laced with other more, potent drugs such as fentanyl,” states Carey Rothschild, a Physical Therapist

NICE endorses proven therapies for managing chronic pain such as exercise programs, cognitive behavioral therapy, and acupuncture. In the CDC’s new draft guidelines for treating pain, physical therapy is one of the main recommended approaches. And experts say a combination of these modalities might offer the most effective relief for someone with chronic pain.

Some common sources of chronic pain are fibromyalgia, arthritis, injuries, and inflammatory bowel diseases. One big challenge with therapies like acupuncture and physical therapy is a lack of insurance coverage, though many plans are starting to cover the cost of at least part of these treatments.

Sources: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210420092901.htm https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61309962

https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/nice-recommends-range-of-effective-treatments-for-people-with-chronic-primary-pain-and-calls-on-healthcare-professionals-to-recognise-and-treat-a-person-s-pain-as-valid-and-unique-to-them

https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/about-the-epidemic/index.html https://www.everydayhealth.com/chronic-pain/its-time-to-reframe-chronic-pain/

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

One lane shut down on Sunshine Bridge due to structural crack
A small aircraft landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning.
Small aircraft lands in canal near Baton Rouge Metro airport
Small aircraft lands in canal near airport
Small aircraft lands in canal near airport
Police investigating after car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road
Police investigating after car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road