Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road

No one was found in the immediate area, police say.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning.

A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m.

Once officers arrived, they noticed a vehicle crashed into the building.

No one was found in the immediate area, police say.

Emergency responders say no one was injured in the crash.

WAFB has a reporter at the scene.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

