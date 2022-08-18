Baba Ghanoush

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This is a popular eggplant dish, similar to hummus, which is mashed and mixed with extra-virgin olive oil and tahini. Usually, the eggplant is baked or grilled before the meat is scooped out, so the flesh is soft and has a smoky flavor. Often, it is eaten as a dip or appetizer with pita bread.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants

½ cup tahini

¼ cup minced garlic

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

pinch ground cumin

salt and black pepper to taste

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp chopped parsley

¼ cup sliced kalamata olives

6 pita breads

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat charcoal or stovetop grill according to manufacturer’s directions. Prick eggplants with a fork in several places then place eggplant on grill rack. Grill 10–15 minutes or until skin blackens and flesh just begins to feel soft, turning frequently. Transfer eggplant to baking sheet and bake in oven 35–45 minutes or until eggplant is soft to mushy, checking occasionally. Internal temperature of eggplant should read 190°F. Remove from oven and cool slightly. While eggplant cools, cut pita bread in half then place on a cooking sheet and cover with foil. Place in oven 5–10 minutes or until warm. Remove and keep warm. Cut eggplant in half and scoop flesh into bowl. Using a fork, mash eggplant into a paste. Add tahini, garlic, lemon juice and cumin, mixing well into the eggplant. Season to taste using salt and black pepper, adding a touch more of tahini or lemon juice if desired. Transfer to a serving plate and spread with the back of a spoon to form a shallow well in the center. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with parsley. Place olives around the plate for garnish. Serve with warm pita bread.

