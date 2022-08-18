Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tina Frey, 52, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, which are felony charges.

Frey and Brimer turned themselves in and posted $10,000 bond each and left the jail around 12:30 p.m. A person who accompanied them at the jail told KALB that they would have no comment about the arrest or the accusations.

Last week, videos began to circulate on social media of dogs at the facility reportedly being abused in their care. News Channel 5 spoke to multiple owners of the dogs shown in the videos who said they were contacted anonymously by someone at the business and sent the videos.

On Tuesday, Bradley Drell, an attorney with Gold Weems Bruser Sues & Rundell Law Firm, who said he represented Frey and her business, reached out to News Channel 5 to give a comment on the investigation. Drell said Frey was “innocent of any claim of animal cruelty” and said that RPSO was going “overboard” in its investigation. He compared the search of Frey’s property to that of the FBI’s of Mar-a-Lago.

“I want to thank the public for bearing with us while we conducted a complete and thorough investigation into these allegations” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would also like to commend our Animal Control Section and our detectives in their investigation of this incident and to staying the course, following the evidence where it leads and not bending to pressure of a quick arrest. We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we also have to investigate and make sure the alleged crime fits the law.”

The sheriff’s office says the case is still active and more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

