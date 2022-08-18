Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Capitol Lions

Stop No. 48 out of 50 for Sportsline Summer Camp was a visit with the Capitol Lions and brand new head coach Johnathan Brantley.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Brantley was previously an analyst for the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech.

The Lions are coming off a 5-6 season that included a first round loss in the Class 2A playoffs.

They weren’t competitive against district leaders Dunham, Episcopal, and East Feliciana. Those teams outscored Capitol a combined 134-6.

However, a fresh start with the arrival of Brantley, a former Grambling Tiger, on July 1 has the Lions hoping for better things in 2022.

