‘They have not listened to one thing.’ Residents hoping for transparency during University Lakes Project construction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some neighbors upset with the plans for the LSU Lakes.

They say their concerns are not being addressed and they want their input considered before construction officially begins on Phase 1.

“It’s like a big PR, money spending, free for all out there,” said Neil Sweeny, a concerned citizen.

The multi-million-dollar project https://www.universitylakesproject.org/_files/ugd/0c090a_d1ff9808aa5c4b83951a95bac4c7f0d5.pdf to restore the LSU Lakes has some residents asking for more transparency.

“We have given them input and they have not listened to one thing the residents have said,” said Nancy Cadwallader, who lives near the LSU Lakes.

A good amount of people packed the pews of University Methodist Church to share their concerns about the plans for Phase 1 of the University Lakes Project.

“Big concerns are parking and then maintenance of all of the things that they’re implementing in Phase 1. We want some monies available for them to be maintained, so we don’t end up in this situation again,” said Lauren Pierson, who lives near the LSU Lakes.

Phase 1 focuses on dredging five of the six lakes.

Along with work already underway creating an island to build a bridge from South Lakeshore to East Lakeshore, which was a big new concern from residents.

“It spoils the view of your lake, it spoils a lot of things,” said Nancy Cadwallader, a concerned homeowner.

“Really the best and safest option is just to create a bypass that gets pedestrians and bicyclists off of Stanford. It allows them to move across the lake there, without ever having to get on that stretch of Stanford,” said Mark Goodson with CSRS, the project advisors to the Lakes.

The Phase 1 https://www.universitylakesproject.org/timeline part of the project is already funded and is close to getting started, but there’s still a long way to go.

“That should happen by the end of this year, or very, very early next year. And then we’re looking forward to funding a full phase 2 as well. So that we can get back to University Lake and do the restoration work there,” said Governor John Bel Edwards back on August 4.

“Everything that’s being proposed and ultimately built is for a reason. And ultimately, it’s to make the lakes healthier and safer at the end of the day for the community,” said Mark Goodson.

The goal is to have the dredging of the lakes completed by the end of next year.

To learn more about the project, click here: https://www.universitylakesproject.org/

