School board candidate accused of inappropriately messaging minor on SnapChat

Joshua Schopp, 20
Joshua Schopp, 20
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CENTRAL La. (WAFB) - A man reportedly campaigning to become a member of the Central Community School Board was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 15 on several charges, including indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

According to a probable cause report, on Aug. 15, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that Joshua Schopp, 20, allegedly exchanged messages with a minor through SnapChat.

The Secretary of State’s Office lists Schopp as a candidate in the race to become Member of School Board District 1 in Central.

Arrest records show Schopp allegedly contacted the young girl on the social media app.

When the messages became explicit, the victim informed Schopp that she was two years younger than she initially stated.

Jail records went on to say Schopp sent an inappropriate photo and video to the minor.

Authorities executed a search warrant to obtain any electronic device used by Schopp. His clothing was collected that matched what he was wearing at the time the video was recorded.

After being detained by deputies, Schopp admitted to sending photos and videos after he learned the victim was underage.

He reportedly told authorities “he felt pressured to send the photograph but knew it was a mistake.”

The man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

