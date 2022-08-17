Police search for answers in 2013 unsolved homicide in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for answers in an unsolved homicide from 2013.

Police say on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013 around 10:30 p.m., 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street, near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

Holmes was taken to a hospital where he died days later from complications sustained during the shooting.

BRPD detectives were not able to determine a motive.

Authorities report Holmes was a big sports fan and well liked in the community and his friends and family are still seeking justice.

If you have information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

