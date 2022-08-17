One more day of heat before a stormy pattern brings relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat will continue to be the big story today as we watch a cold front slowly approaching from the north. Temperatures and heat index values should be similar to what we experienced on Tuesday, meaning highs will top out in the mid 90s and heat indices will peak in the 105°-110° range for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17 (WAFB)

Much of the day will stay dry, but a few storms could sneak in from the north late as the front approaches.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17 (WAFB)

With that boundary moving in, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) does have a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted near and north of metro Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17 (WAFB)

Our weather story transitions from one focused on heat to a focus on storms as we close out the week. Showers and t-storms are likely for both Thursday and Friday as the aforementioned front stalls somewhere in our general vicinity. Rain chances will run 70%-80% on both days, delivering some relief from the heat of the last several days. Thursday’s highs will top out near 90, with highs only in the mid to upper 80s on Friday. Locally heavy rain will also be a possibility, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for most of our area on Thursday and again on Friday. SPC also has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17 (WAFB)

An active pattern will continue into Saturday as plenty of moisture continues to stream inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Some of that moisture could be tied to a possible tropical low moving toward northern Mexico or south Texas, but at this point, it appears unlikely to directly affect our area. Saturday’s rain chances are posted at 70%, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

The pattern should be slightly less active beginning on Sunday, with an emphasis on ‘slightly’. Rain chances are posted in the 50%-60% range from Sunday through much of next week, with the above normal chances helping to keep highs closer to 90 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17 (WAFB)

The WPC outlook suggests rain totals of 1″-2.5″ will be common over the next 7 days, with locally higher amounts all but a certainty. In fact, I think there’s some potential that the WPC guidance is running a little bit low.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17 (WAFB)

In the tropics, we continue to track a tropical wave that has moved inland over Central America. It is unlikely to do much over the next couple of days while over land but may have a window for some potential development late this week and into the weekend once it emerges in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless, it looks like it should track toward northern Mexico or south Texas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.