JACQUES TALK: Marcus Randall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marcus Randall was an LSU quarterback from 2000-04, where he was part of a national championship and two SEC champions.

Randall’s most famous moment ever was obviously firing “The Bluegrass Miracle” to Devery Henderson at Kentucky nearly 20 years ago.

These days, Randall is the head football coach at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, where exciting things are happening with future SEC players and big matchups ahead this fall.

