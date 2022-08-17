First day for Southeastern students, what Lions need to know for the year ahead

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday, Aug. 17 marks day one of the school year for the Lions at Southeastern. Students, faculty and staff will be making their way to campus in the hours to come.

Campus leaders are keeping safety in mind and want students, teachers and the community to know about the Lion Safe APP. It’s a safety app that allows users to connect live with UPD 24/7 to do virtual safety walks, virtual blue phones, report a tip, campus map, and Lion Traxx tracker and support resources. You can get it for free in the Google Play and Apple stores. You can also check out the UPD TikTok page for how-to videos on each of the features of the app.

Southeastern is welcoming students with “The Mane Experience.” They’re kicking off the new year with programming and activities for new and returning students. Activities have already begun and will continue throughout the first few weeks of the fall semester.

To learn more about the Mane Experience, contact the Office of Student Engagement at 985-549-2120.

Southeastern also offers a Shuttle Service called Lion Traxx with six stops around campus. Students who commute can take advantage of the shuttle to navigate from parking to campus and back.

Lion Traxx Stops

1) University Center Section 2

2) Student Union

3) TEC/ REC Center

4) University Center Section 6

5) Textbook Rental

6) Greek Village/ The Oaks

Contact for Lion Traxx:

Tel: 985-549-BUSS (2877)

Textbook Rental

Southeastern officials also want students to know about how they can save money through the Textbook Rental system.

Fees are incurred if textbooks are not returned by posted deadlines.

Students can stop by the office on North Campus or call at (985) 549-3780 if you need any assistance or have any questions. A student ID is needed to get textbooks.

Textbook Rental Hours of Operation this week:

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

