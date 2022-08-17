Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Entergy CEO announces plans to retire

Leo Denault
Leo Denault(Hand-out | Entergy Corporation)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Corporation announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) that Leo P. Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, will retire in 2023 following 23 years of service to the company and a 40-year career in the energy industry.

The Entergy board of directors elected Andrew “Drew” Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to succeed Denault as CEO, effective Nov. 1.

Denault will continue to lead the board as executive chairman until his retirement. He will work closely with Marsh and the senior leadership team to support a smooth and organized transition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17
Soggy weather pattern returning soon
Dennis Perkins
Judge delays Dennis Perkins trial
The upcoming trial of Dennis Perkins has been delayed, again, after more issues tied to...
Judge delays Dennis Perkins trial
JACQUES TALK: Marcus Randall