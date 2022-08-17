Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Endangered sea turtles nesting on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands, first time in 75 years

Newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle makes its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's...
Newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle makes its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands.(The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Sea turtle hatchlings have been observed on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for first time in three quarters of a century.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries discovered hatchlings of the endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge, reportedly.

“Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important,” says CRPA Chairman Chip Kline.

The new discovery of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles will help shape future restoration plans for the island and ensure sea turtle nesting habitat is preserved and improved, according to LDWF.

LDWF says that Loggerhead sea turtles are also nesting on the islands. They were discovered nesting in Grand Isle in 2015, which at the time was the first confirmed sea turtle nesting on the coast of Louisiana in over 30 years.

Sea turtle hatchlings on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands
Sea turtle hatchlings on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands(LDWF)

“We were very excited to learn that sea turtles are once again using the Chandeleur Islands for nesting,” Leopoldo Miranda-Castro, Regional Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 17
Soggy weather pattern returning soon
Leo Denault
Entergy CEO announces plans to retire
Dennis Perkins
Judge delays Dennis Perkins trial
The upcoming trial of Dennis Perkins has been delayed, again, after more issues tied to...
Judge delays Dennis Perkins trial