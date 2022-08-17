Community invited to discuss future of Capitol High Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is inviting students, alumni, staff and members of the community to share their input on the future of Capitol High School.

A community forum will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

The school is located at 1000 North 23rd Street.

The school was separated from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in 2008.

Capitol High is slated to return to EBRPSS during the 2023-2024 school year.

