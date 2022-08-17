City honors woman credited with helping save building from fire

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine woman earns the ‘Key to the City’ after saving The Arc-Iberville building from a fire on Thursday, August 11.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate The Arc building after Cathy Toups alerted an employee of smoke she smelled in the kitchen, according to The City of Plaquemine.

The Plaquemine Fire Department responded within five minutes, and firefighters were able to get the fire under control to begin ventialting the building.

Officials said the cause of the fire was a faulty heater motor in the air conditioning system in the attic.

“The alert and quick action by Cathy was important in getting everyone out of the building safely and without injury,” said Fire Chief Darren Ramirez. “Also, her quick action got the Fire Department alerted early, which saved major damage to the building. We commend her for her quick thinking and action.”

Fire Chief Ramirez presented Toups with a Cerificate of Commendation and a Key to the City on Wednesday, August 17.

“The Arc has been an excellent organization in our community for many years, helping those with developmental disabilities have a purposeful life,” Mayor Reeves said. “We are so happy this had a good ending thanks to Cathy and the quick action of Latisha and Sonia. We appreciate what Cathy did, and the important work that Arc does daily.”

