Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

African-American veterans monument near State Capitol will be ‘first of its kind’

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards along with elected and military officials will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the African-American Veterans Monument on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The monument was established by Act 432.

Leaders say the future monument will be located in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park and “will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

The address is 300 Capitol Access Road.

The statue will recognize the outstanding service and contributions of African-American veterans from the Bayou State of all conflicts from the Civil War to the Siege at Port Hudson to Operation Enduring Freedom.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Shelby Holmes, 38
Police search for answers in 2013 unsolved homicide in BR
Mayor Broome joins nationwide initiative focusing on crime prevention
Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)
First day for Southeastern students, what Lions need to know for the year ahead
The Louisiana Department of Health is inviting students, alumni, staff and members of the...
Community invited to discuss future of Capitol High Wednesday