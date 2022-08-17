African-American veterans monument near State Capitol will be ‘first of its kind’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards along with elected and military officials will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the African-American Veterans Monument on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The monument was established by Act 432.

Leaders say the future monument will be located in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park and “will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

The address is 300 Capitol Access Road.

The statue will recognize the outstanding service and contributions of African-American veterans from the Bayou State of all conflicts from the Civil War to the Siege at Port Hudson to Operation Enduring Freedom.

