2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Thrive Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Summer Camp crew was out on Brightside Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to visit with the Bulldogs of Thrive Academy.

The Class 1A program has only played varsity football since 2019, and in those three years, they’ve got three wins but two came by forfeit.

They’ve got six starters back from last year’s 2-6 team that finally broke through for its first win on the field in 22 tries.

