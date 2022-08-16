Facebook
Who’s next in the LSU 2023 recruiting class

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU 2023 recruiting class currently possesses 20 commits, but that number should grow once again in the coming weeks.

St. James wide receiver Khai Prean will make his big announcement tonight at 6 p.m. in Vacherie. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the four-star recruit.

Prean would be the fourth receiver in the class along with: Baton Rouge native Shelton Sampson, Jr., Jalen Brown out of Miami, and hailing from Texas, Kyle Walker.

Another one to keep an eye on, Neville (Monroe, LA.) offensive tackle Zalance Heard. The 5-star recruit will make his commitment announcement on Sept. 1 according to On’3 Sam Spiegelman.

Rivals, 247 Sports, and On3 all rank LSU’s 2023 class No. 6 in the country.

