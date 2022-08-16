Who’s next in the LSU 2023 recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU 2023 recruiting class currently possesses 20 commits, but that number should grow once again in the coming weeks.

St. James wide receiver Khai Prean will make his big announcement tonight at 6 p.m. in Vacherie. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the four-star recruit.

Tonight at 6 p.m. in Vacherie, St. James senior wide receiver Khai Prean (@KhaiPrean) will announce his commitment. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the On3 consensus 4-star recruit. Here's a story I did on Prean this offseason. pic.twitter.com/59gnAnF9Fm — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 16, 2022

Prean would be the fourth receiver in the class along with: Baton Rouge native Shelton Sampson, Jr., Jalen Brown out of Miami, and hailing from Texas, Kyle Walker.

Another one to keep an eye on, Neville (Monroe, LA.) offensive tackle Zalance Heard. The 5-star recruit will make his commitment announcement on Sept. 1 according to On’3 Sam Spiegelman.

5-star OT Zalance Heard will announce his commitment on September 1st. He will decide between LSU, Nebraska, Florida, Houston, and Florida State.



More from @samspiegs HERE: https://t.co/x85abnhdv2 pic.twitter.com/3EggWuivVx — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 15, 2022

Rivals, 247 Sports, and On3 all rank LSU’s 2023 class No. 6 in the country.

