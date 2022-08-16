Shreveport abortion clinic raising money to move out of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — After 40 years of serving the ArkLaTex, Hope Medical Group for Women is trying to raise $100,000 to help the abortion clinic move out of Louisiana.

The Shreveport facility’s administrators cite aggressive legislation and enforcement of abortion trigger laws as reasons for their efforts.

It’s a move that some other medical providers say they understand and support.

“They’re doing this because their choices are either do that or, quite literally, be prosecuted and put in jail,” said Dr. Tiffany Najberg, of Urgent EMS.

Jail time is a real possibility if you perform an abortion outside the parameters currently approved by Louisiana Senate Bill 342.

Prior to Roe v Wade being overturned, Hope Medical Group for Women staffers said they generally had 300-400 women on their waiting list.

Currently, they are providing no abortion services but still answer the phone as questions and appointment requests continue to come in.

“Just the licensures alone is a year-long process for something like that,” Najberg explained.

Hope Medical Group for Women released the following statement in regard to its potential move out of state:

“Louisiana’s aggressive enforcement of a patchwork of vague trigger bans has made it impossible for Hope Medical Group for Women to keep its doors open, depriving countless people of critical healthcare services. However, we remain committed to our organizational mission and our staff are unwavering in their desire to serve people in need. Therefore, we are now exploring relocation options, and welcoming public financial support, so that we may continue to provide quality, accessible care. We are determined to continue to provide abortion care wherever that takes us.”

It is not yet clear when or where that move could happen.

Below is the text of Louisiana Senate Bill 342 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature.

The legislation details the penalties for performing an abortion in the state:

