Saints QB Ian Book looking to shake off rough outing against the Texans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian Book produced a performance he would like to forget in Houston. Missing a wide open target, and fumbling away the rock highlighted his night. But, it was the preseason, nothing counted in the win or loss column.

“It was a slow start, but it was just good to get out there. Preseason, you’re going to make mistakes, that’s what the coach said. You just want to see everybody fight. I thought we fought hard as an offense. When you make mistakes it’s about rebounding. We ran the ball really well. If you get rid of those turnovers, that should never happen. The QB-center exchange is on me. Second pass a little high, tipped ball, that’s just football. That’s preseason though. We’re going to get those fixed, and keep working,” said quarterback Ian Book.

Book has a veteran staff to lean on to rectify those mistakes. Plus, Andy Dalton, who’s now entering Year 12 in the NFL.

“He’s great, I love it. That’s the great thing about the NFL. I’m here with guys that never played ever. Guys in Year 1, Year 12, Year 13, whatever it may be. Just a whole different perspective, and he’s super calm as you know. He came up to me, have fun, smile out there. Super, super calm. Cool to have him on the sideline. Be with him every single day. We do the same exact things throughout this entire camp. I’m right there in his corner and he helps me out,” said Book.

Book started one game last season, a loss against the Dolphins. That was the contest the Saints were down more than 20 players due to COVID.

