PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new spot you can go to for your window repair or renovation needs.

Relief Windows cut the ribbon on a new building in Ascension Parish on Tuesday, Aug. 16, expanding its presence in the community.

The new $4 million facility is located off of Airline Highway in Prairieville.

