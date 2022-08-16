Facebook
Parts stolen from semi-trailer trucks at Port Allen business, suspect sought

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are attempting to identify a suspect tied to an alleged theft at a Port Allen business.
Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a suspect tied to an alleged theft at a Port Allen business.(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a suspect tied to an alleged theft at a Port Allen business.

According to WBRSO, the theft happened at a trucking business on Commercial Drive Aug. 6.

The suspect allegedly stole parts off of multiple semi-trailer trucks, authorities say.

Security cameras captured a white vehicle driving to and away from the scene.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to Contact the WBR Sheriff’s Office Detective Division to provide details.

