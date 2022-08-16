Overnight shooting injures 3 teens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three teenagers injured.

Police say they responded to the area of 5600 Madison Avenue, between N. Foster Dr. and N. Ardenwood Dr., on Tuesday, Aug. 16 around 12:30 a.m.

The teens suffered from non-life threatening gunshot injuries, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.

