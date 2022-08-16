Facebook
Overnight shooting injures 3 teens

Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three teenagers injured.

Police say they responded to the area of 5600 Madison Avenue, between N. Foster Dr. and N. Ardenwood Dr., on Tuesday, Aug. 16 around 12:30 a.m.

The teens suffered from non-life threatening gunshot injuries, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Three teenagers shot off of Madison Avenue
