New parking coming to downtown BR, bring your questions to public open house

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding parking in downtown Baton Rouge can be a headache, but soon it will be much easier. Officials are working together to install a new parking system that has been six years in the making.

The old parking meters will be phased out in the coming weeks and will be replaced with a new system called Flowbird parking.

You’ll soon be able to pay for parking through the Flowbird app. You’ll add your vehicle and select a zone code.

You can also pay at one of the many kiosks that will soon be downtown with a card or coins.

The kiosks will be introduced in waves from North St. to the courthouse building.

“If you come downtown everybody always thinks about where am I going to park right, and if we don’t have functioning meters, then there’s not a whole lot of turnover parking,” said Whitney Hoffman Sayal, Downtown Development District Executive Director. “So right now we have a two-hour parking limit, but if people exceed that, it’s difficult to enforce if the parking meters are not working and so you’re not getting that turnover.”

On Wednesday, August 17 the public is invited to bring questions to leaders in downtown Baton Rouge.

The DDD will be having an open house about the new meters at their office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll be able to talk to city-parish representatives.

