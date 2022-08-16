New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the latest design for the 2022 “I Voted” stickers.

Jefferson Parish artist Becky Fos created the artwork titled “Louisiana State of Mind.” She says she hopes her design encourages more people to head to the polls.

“I couldn’t wait to turn 18 so that I could exercise my right to vote,” Fos said. “To be commissioned to create the ‘I Voted’ sticker artwork is a huge compliment to me and a dream come true.”

2022 "I Voted" Sticker (WAFB)

The stickers will be handed out during the December 10 congressional general election.

Ardoin is encouraging voters to check their voter registration ahead of time by going to the GeauxVote online portal.

