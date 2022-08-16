Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the latest design for the 2022 “I Voted” stickers.
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the latest design for the 2022 “I Voted” stickers.

Jefferson Parish artist Becky Fos created the artwork titled “Louisiana State of Mind.” She says she hopes her design encourages more people to head to the polls.

“I couldn’t wait to turn 18 so that I could exercise my right to vote,” Fos said. “To be commissioned to create the ‘I Voted’ sticker artwork is a huge compliment to me and a dream come true.”

2022 "I Voted" Sticker
2022 "I Voted" Sticker(WAFB)

The stickers will be handed out during the December 10 congressional general election.

Ardoin is encouraging voters to check their voter registration ahead of time by going to the GeauxVote online portal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Overparenting essentially means you are attempting to micromanage your child’s life.
Experts offer signs of overparenting
OSHA
OSHA fines BR gas station for allegedly not protecting workers from violence
Road Construction
Ascension Parish construction projects face delays
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the latest design for the 2022 “I Voted”...
New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released