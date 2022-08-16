New Girl Scouts cookie announced

Facebook
New Girl Scouts raspberry rally cookie announced
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new Girl Scouts cookie is joining the group’s lineup, according to the Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

The new raspberry rally cookie will be a sister cookie to the beloved thin mints flavor. However, raspberry rally will be infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in a chocolate coating.

According to the Girl Scouts, the new cookie is the first in the cookie lineup to be offered exclusively online. The goal is to enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Raspberry rally will go on sale during the 2023 cookie season alongside flavors like thin mints, adventurfuls, and caramel delites.

Proceeds from cookie sales go directly toward Girl Scouts troops and the Girl Scouts Louisiana East council.

