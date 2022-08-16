Facebook
Majority of US renters saw price hike in the past year, study says

FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of...
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a Freddie Mac study.(Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Renters in the U.S. are facing more worries about paying for housing.

Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a study from Freddie Mac.

Just 38% of those renters said they saw an increase in take-home pay.

The study also found higher housing costs and inflation have altered the plans for many potential home buyers.

Nearly three-quarters of renter households who were planning to buy a home say that’s become more out of reach over the past year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

