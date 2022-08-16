LSU sends COVID-19 reminders to students and staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wants to remind students and staff about COVID-19 steps being taken on campus during the new semester.

The university mainly continues to encourage vaccines, boosters, and masks in crowded indoor spaces.

Free vaccines, boosters, and tests will be available at the LSU student health center on campus. The university says free home tests are also being offered for students at the LSU student union information desk or at the main LSU library.

In addition, the faculty and staff can receive their free COVID-19 home tests at the human resources office inside T. Boyd Hall.

Meanwhile, LSU is asking students, faculty, and staff to report positive COVID-19 cases. A reporting tool can be accessed through the university’s MyLSU page.

Throughout the new semester, LSU is taking additional steps to keep students and staff safe. HEPA filters are being used in classrooms, and wastewater testing is being used to monitor virus levels on campus.

