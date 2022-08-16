Facebook
Librarian files lawsuit against non-profit following heated meeting over possible ‘book bans’

By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A school librarian in Livingston Parish is suing a popular conservative non-profit organization for defamation and harassment.

The suit was filed following a heated Library Board of Control meeting in July over possible “book bans.”

CLICK HERE to read the lawsuit.

It comes after a book called “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” was apparently discovered in the young adult section of a public library in Livingston Parish and prompted lots of people to show up to the meeting.

Some were in support of banning the book, while others attended the meeting because they believe it is free expression.

Now, the tensions have boiled over into a lawsuit by Amanda Jones.

“Would a person who’s the president of the school librarian association - would they have any influence over what books are in their school libraries?” asked Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana. “And I absolutely think that’s the case. And I don’t think it’s out of line to ask that question.”

RELATED: Parents upset over possible book bans at Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting

