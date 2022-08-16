Heat Advisory today as ‘feels like’ temps climb above 105°

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the majority of the WAFB viewing area today from 10 AM through 7 PM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 16 (WAFB)

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s, with heat index values peaking in the 105°-110° range for most.

Use caution and common sense if outdoors for any length of time, making sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors or at least in the shade.

Rain won’t be of much help, with only isolated showers and t-storms expected again today.

There are some hints that storms could move into areas northeast of Baton Rouge late today and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted.

Little change is expected on Wednesday as we start out in the mid 70s and see highs again climb into the mid 90s. Heat index values should also be similar, peaking in the 105°-110° range, so another Heat Advisory is quite possible. And rain chances remain on the low side, with only a 20%-30% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast. Best rain chances may hold off until late in the day and SPC once again has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted just north and east of Baton Rouge.

However, the pattern will see a significant change by Thursday as a cold front approaches from the north, resulting in much better rain chances. I’ve got those rain chances around 70% on Thursday, with clouds and rainfall helping to keep highs closer to 90 degrees. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is also highlighting the potential for locally heavy rainfall, posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for most of our area.

Little change is expected into Friday as the front stalls just to our north, helping to produce additional rounds of showers and t-storms. Friday’s highs may only reach the mid 80s, with rain chances running 70%-80%.

The front will begin to retreat to the north over the weekend, but with plenty of moisture remaining in place and nothing to really put a ‘lid’ on storm development, good rain chances will continue. Saturday’s chances are posted at 60%-70%, with rain chances running 50%-60% from Sunday into much of next week.

The latest 7-day rainfall outlook from WPC shows rain totals averaging 1″ to 3″ across most of our area, although locally higher totals are certainly a possibility.

The tropics are also showing signs of life. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting a tropical wave currently in the Caribbean for possible development in the southern Gulf of Mexico later this week. Development odds are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. As it stands right now, guidance indicates whatever comes of this feature would most likely stay to our south, tracking closer to northern Mexico or south Texas, but we’ll continue to monitor its progress. Guidance is also indicating we may start to see some healthy tropical waves emerging from Africa over the next week or so.

