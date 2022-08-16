Facebook
New efforts underway to clear out 81 tons of litter behind LSU’s Burden Center

Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on litter removal at Burden Burrow Pit.
Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on litter removal at Burden Burrow Pit.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders announced federal and state funding to continue cleaning up a large amount of trash at the LSU Burden Museum and Gardens.

The area has been collecting trash from stormwater for decades. According to leaders, plastic bottles, beer cans, and more are floating in from Wards Creek.

RELATED: Baton Rouge’s dirty secret: 81 tons of litter in wetlands behind LSU’s Burden Center

The governor’s office says tactical removal of trash at the LSU Burden Museum and Gardens actually began on July 18, 2022, and was conducted by the Osprey Initiative.

Behind the foliage at LSU's Burden Center hides 81 tons of plastic bottles, beer cans, and...
Behind the foliage at LSU's Burden Center hides 81 tons of plastic bottles, beer cans, and other discarded waste in a 30-acre wetland.(Austin Kemker/WAFB-TV | WAFB)

“The difference between today and a little more than six months ago when I stood in the exact same spot at the Burden Museum and Gardens is simply astonishing,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m grateful to the federal government, DEQ Sec. Chuck Brown, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the volunteers, and The Osprey Initiative for making this cleanup happen.”

The governor says he has also established a task force for litter abatement and beautification. Part of the group’s mission is to educate the public and find policy solutions to Louisiana’s litter problem.

The task force has been working for months and has already developed a plan designed to decrease litter and illegal dumping in Louisiana, according to the governor.

