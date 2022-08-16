Facebook
Crash kills pedestrian in St. Helena Parish

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say an early morning crash left a pedestrian dead in St. Helena Parish.

The crash happened just after 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, on LA 1043 near Carl Day Lane. Damarius Melvin, 22, was killed when a Dodge Ram struck him in the northbound lane, according to Louisiana State Police.

At the time of the crash, investigators say Melvin was wearing dark clothing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was properly restrained and was not hurt, according to Louisiana State Police.

The investigation into the deadly crash remains under investigation.

