Business expo returns to Ascension Parish after 2-year hiatus

Organizers say the expo will showcase the best of business throughout Ascension Parish and connect hundreds of professionals.(Ascension Chamber of Commerce)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A popular business expo is making its way back to Ascension Parish.

Put on by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, the 2022 Business Expo & Summit will take place at the Lamar Dixon REV Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Organizers say the expo will showcase the best of business throughout Ascension Parish and connect hundreds of professionals.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Attendees and participants can look forward to:

  • Keynote Luncheon: The Expo will kick off with a luncheon and Keynote Address from Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO of Walk-On’s.
  • Ascension Public Schools Partners In Education Power Hour: An exclusive opportunity for vendors and sponsors to connect and create partnerships with local schools through a speed networking session with principals and leadership from Ascension Public Schools.
  • Breakout Sessions, Sponsored by Community Steel Company: Expert-led discussions and insights on trending business community topics with Dana Charles Hart, Director of the Flores MBA Program at LSU, Quintin D. Taylor, Interim Chancellor at River Parishes Community College, and more.
  • Passport to Prizes, Sponsored by Williamson Eye Center: Attendees are encouraged to visit each of our expo vendors to receive a stamp on their prize passports. Completed passports will earn a punch on our giant prize wall as well as an entry into our grand prize drawing!
  • Taste of Ascension Happy Hour, Sponsored by Express Employment Professionals: Relaxed networking opportunity featuring food from our favorite Ascension flavors, with a cash bar and more prizes.

