Bratwurst with Beer and Mustard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold beer, a lounge chair by the pool and/or a great football game are the only accompaniments necessary to this dish. Try it out for your next grilling, tailgating or even a pool party! I guarantee it will be a hit or a “touchdown!”

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

8 links original bratwurst

3 (16-ounce) bottles beer

whole grain mustard to taste

2 large onions, peeled and thinly sliced

½ cup thinly sliced red bell peppers

½ cup thinly sliced green bell peppers

½ cup thinly sliced yellow bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

8 toasted hot dog buns

Method:

Prepare grill for medium-high heat according to manufacturer’s directions. In a large saucepan, combine bratwurst, beer, onions, bell peppers and minced garlic over high heat. Add just enough water to cover sausages if necessary. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and cook 15–20 minutes. Remove sausages from pot and place on grill. Cook 5 minutes, browning evenly on all sides. Set aside and keep warm. Continue simmering sauce until reduced by half then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Serve grilled brats on toasted hot dog buns and top with onions, bell peppers and mustard.

