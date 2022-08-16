Ascension Parish construction projects face delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish officials say they plan for some delays but lately they’re seeing more.

“I can’t even put into words how frustrating it is,” said Liz Knazs, who lives on Manchac Acres Road, where construction has been underway on a bridge for more than a year.

“The extra minutes it takes to go around somebody. I mean if it was a medical emergency, someone could die in those extra minutes. You know this is serious. It needs to be taken seriously and very much prioritized.”

This bridge is not the only project delay, according to Ascension Parish Chief Engineer Joey Tureau.

“Various materials that include rock or liquid asphalt, sometimes cement or steel, and there are other things. But all those things there seems to be delays with shipping and just availability of all those products.”

Tureau said the weather has also extended the work time frame on Manchac Acres and Cannon Road, but the parish plans for those delays.

“The taxpayer generally does not have to pay extra for that, they just must suffer through the delays. That’s the major part,” he said.

But as we get deeper into hurricane season, some residents worry this work won’t get done soon enough.

“We would be stuck because we couldn’t get out the other way. We would be total, you know, pin in from the rain or flooding water or whatever,” Ann Knazs said.

These construction projects will be brought up at the Ascension Parish council meeting Thursday, August 18 at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales.

