Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Unsecure gate at Riverfront Plaza raises concerns

Gate at Riverfront Plaza next to Mississippi River
Gate at Riverfront Plaza next to Mississippi River(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the city dock, a makeshift wire holds a gate in place causing citizens to worry if it’s a safety hazard.

People across Baton Rouge enjoy the paved running trails along the Mississippi River, but it was something on the levee that caught Tina Greensberry’s attention during her workout recently. “This is how it is locked with a wire?” Greensberry was baffled by what she saw. “I normally stretch right there, but then I noticed the gate was tied with a hanger.”

Gate at Riverfront Plaza next to Mississippi River
Gate at Riverfront Plaza next to Mississippi River(WAFB)

Passengers from River Cruises and other boats use the gate when their boat docks in Baton Rouge. The Mississippi River sits at 12 ½ feet in the Baton Rouge city dock. “People take their kids down there, someone could just lean against that not knowing and go over in the water. We have another missing person. So, I go down there, two Sundays after that and it’s still the same way. So, I decided to do a video and contact you guys,” explains Greensberry.

Greensberry was frustrated to find the makeshift closure still in place.

“No, it should not have been like that, and that’s unacceptable. Typically, what we have is that gate secured with a chain and a lock,” explains Mark Armstrong with the Mayor’s Office. Armstrong says they have had problems with the chain being stolen or mishandled by boaters. “We’ve dealt with it before, vandalism or occasionally one of the boat works taking it off and not replacing appropriately. People unfortunately will vandalize fi there is a chain on a gate. It has happened before where someone has just cut that off and taken I for whatever reason they want to keep that chain,” adds Armstrong.

The Mayor’s Office did put up a new chain on the gate by the end of the day, they are asking folks to call their office if they see something like this happen again.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

La. lawmakers abortion law
La. lawmaker brings clarity to abortion confusion
tomorrow's afternoon forecast
One more hot/dry day before rainy pattern returns
Overparenting essentially means you are attempting to micromanage your child’s life.
SMART LIVING: Experts offer signs of overparenting
2022 "I Voted" Sticker
New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released