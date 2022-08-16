Unsecure gate at Riverfront Plaza raises concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the city dock, a makeshift wire holds a gate in place causing citizens to worry if it’s a safety hazard.

People across Baton Rouge enjoy the paved running trails along the Mississippi River, but it was something on the levee that caught Tina Greensberry’s attention during her workout recently. “This is how it is locked with a wire?” Greensberry was baffled by what she saw. “I normally stretch right there, but then I noticed the gate was tied with a hanger.”

Gate at Riverfront Plaza next to Mississippi River (WAFB)

Passengers from River Cruises and other boats use the gate when their boat docks in Baton Rouge. The Mississippi River sits at 12 ½ feet in the Baton Rouge city dock. “People take their kids down there, someone could just lean against that not knowing and go over in the water. We have another missing person. So, I go down there, two Sundays after that and it’s still the same way. So, I decided to do a video and contact you guys,” explains Greensberry.

Greensberry was frustrated to find the makeshift closure still in place.

“No, it should not have been like that, and that’s unacceptable. Typically, what we have is that gate secured with a chain and a lock,” explains Mark Armstrong with the Mayor’s Office. Armstrong says they have had problems with the chain being stolen or mishandled by boaters. “We’ve dealt with it before, vandalism or occasionally one of the boat works taking it off and not replacing appropriately. People unfortunately will vandalize fi there is a chain on a gate. It has happened before where someone has just cut that off and taken I for whatever reason they want to keep that chain,” adds Armstrong.

The Mayor’s Office did put up a new chain on the gate by the end of the day, they are asking folks to call their office if they see something like this happen again.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.