Woodlawn 4-star CB Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woodlawn four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, Aug. 15.

He made the announcement in the high school gym.

The 6-foot-5, 165-pound defensive back is ranked the No. 15 cornerback in the US and the No. 9 overall player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports Composite.

He also had offers from Michigan, Stanford, Alabama, and Arkansas.

