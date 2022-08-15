Facebook
Woodlawn 4-star CB Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee

Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews (7)
Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews (7)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woodlawn four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, Aug. 15.

He made the announcement in the high school gym.

The 6-foot-5, 165-pound defensive back is ranked the No. 15 cornerback in the US and the No. 9 overall player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports Composite.

He also had offers from Michigan, Stanford, Alabama, and Arkansas.

