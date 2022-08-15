SU Law Center receives grant following nationwide HBCU bomb threats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center says it received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education following bomb threats at HBCU campuses nationwide.

“This grant will allow SULC to address the mental health consequences related to bomb threats and trauma during these tumultuous times,” said John K. Pierre, chancellor of the Southern University Law Center. “It is important that, as an HBCU, we safeguard the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. I want to commend staff members Mary Johnson and Eleanor Collins for researching and applying for this opportunity.”

The Southern University Law Center was the first HBCU to receive the grant award. With the money received, there will be a series of questionnaires, activities, and counseling to help students and staff.

At the start of 2022, the bomb threats were reported at more than one-third of HBCU campuses across the country. No explosive devices were located.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.